The Russian criminal lawyer who went into the closet

Julia Bolotbaeva makes sure SkyCity workers are well dressed.

A short distance from the cranes hovering over one of New Zealand’s biggest construction projects a former Russian criminal lawyer is getting ready for the arrival of the team who will staff the new New Zealand International Convention Centre that is taking shape nearby.

Kyrgyz Republic born Julia Bolotbaeva’s job to dress all of SkyCity’s 3500 employees and in a sheaf of papers she carefully avoids revealing too much of, are the details of uniforms the workers at the $700 million convention centre will don.

About 800 people will be employed at the centre, being built by Fletcher Construction for SkyCity and due to open next year. Each of those employees, whether back of house or front of house will have to have a uniform that reflects and is practical for their role.

“We have 3500 uniformed staff in multiple departments and each has a signature look,” Bolotbaeva says as a bungy jumper plunges silently from the Sky Tower outside her window.

Bolotbaeva estimates there are about 100 different uniforms across SkyCity’s business. Every employee wears their uniforms for a day at a time and the outfit is sent for cleaning after every shift and return in time for the next.

It is Bolotbaeva’s job to make sure there are enough shirts and trousers for each worker, for each shift.

“This is the glamour part of the operation – it’s not a well-known department.”

Each department, from the casino’s dealers and gaming floor staff, to the kitchens, signature restaurants, cleaners and maintenance has its own uniform to suit the individuals’ roles.

“Front of house is fashionable - not necessarily practical. But maintenance need to climb stairs and roll under things and carry things, so [their uniforms] have to be heavy duty.”

But each uniform has to be suitable for the individual who wears it: “To perform their best, people have to look good and feel comfortable.”

Each department overhauls and modernises its uniform every seven years or so.

“Marketing and artists come up with themes and then we approach suppliers to create images and designs and then we move to sampling the range and sizing the range.”

Each uniform has to be unique to its own department but also stylish, comfortable, environmentally friendly and recyclable. They also have to have a “New Zealand flavour” but not too “Kiwiana”.

“It’s complex,” says Bolotbaeva of the design process. “We don’t want too touristy but we want them to be unique for SkyCity.”

Each staff member is issued two full uniforms. The items last between eight months and a year before they are sent away for recycling.

It’s a far cry from her previous life as a criminal lawyer in her native Kyrgyz Republic. She came to New Zealand in 2003 seeking change; studying business and hospitality before joining the wardrobe department where, she says she can use all her skills in what she describes as a unique role.

“It builds on my existing education. I believe in education – I can’t stop learning.”

Bolotbaeva began as a wardrobe supervisor and is now operations manager, overseeing a department of 22, including supervisors, people who can sew and attendants.

“I wanted to make a change in my life. I came as a student and was very lucky to be able to stay. This country and this company have been very kind to me. I wouldn’t have any different country - I feel I’ve been blessed.”