The cost of a disgruntled employee

Let’s cut to the chase: Many people don’t enjoy their jobs. But at what point does an innocent comment like, “I wish I didn’t have to go to work today,” point to a disgruntled employee who needs performance management? When their attitude starts to negatively impact their colleagues and the wider business.

Employees can become disgruntled for a range of reasons. Perhaps they were overlooked for a promotion. Maybe they’ve been in the same role for 25 years and are stuck in a rut. They might not get on with their colleagues or their manager, or personal issues at home might affect their attitude at work.

Whatever the reason though, business is business. If someone’s negative attitude is creating a toxic work environment, a manager needs to nip it in the bud – fast.

“Big companies teach their managers to have ‘difficult conversations’, but it should really be about having ‘honest conversations’,” says Brien Keegan, director of people talent and management company Sprout. “Asking them how they are – and really meaning it – is a great conversation starter, especially when it comes to getting to the root of someone’s attitude problem.”

Dealing with a disgruntled employee can be much trickier if they’re a high performer though. Which is better: Being good at their job or being a nice person?

“If someone is creating a toxic environment, sooner or later that will impact the performance of others in the team,” says Keegan. “Give them the opportunity to improve but if they don’t, I would rather say goodbye. I once let go one of our top three performers who was toxic to the wider business. When the workplace culture improved, our results did too.”

For the disgruntled employee themselves, it can be difficult to separate hurt and offence from performance and attitude. But Keegan says they just have to let it go. “Sometimes there may need to be some sort of resolution, but in most cases there’s nothing to be gained from looking to the past. Focus on the future and take the past as a learning experience.”

If you’re unhappy, tired and grumpy outside of work, and your attitude towards your job starts to impact your family or your personal life, it’s probably time to make a change. After all, “work is part of life, not the other way around, so why battle something if you can move to another environment that makes you happier?”

Don’t make hasty decisions though.

“I think it’s interesting that during the interview process, an employee has to decide that they want to spend most of their ‘waking week’ with someone they’ve only spoken to for 30 to 60 minutes,” Keegan says. “Yes, meet your prospective boss, but also try to meet your new team, anyone who will work for you and anyone at peer level. You’ll be spending more time with them than you will be with your family, so it pays to be certain about a new role before you sign on the dotted line.”