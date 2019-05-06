Public support for teachers strong, says poll

Teachers say they are increasingly overwhelmed by administration. Photo / 123RF

The public backs a campaign for better pay and reduced workload for teachers, according to the results of a new poll.

The polling by research firm The Navigators, commissioned by teacher union NZEI Te Riu Roa and the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA), shows New Zealanders “strongly back” teachers in their campaigns to address the country’s “education crisis”.

The union says shortages will only be overcome if teaching is seen as a valued profession.

The opinion poll has been taken regularly since March 2018 and shows consistently strong support for reduced class sizes, more support for children with additional needs, a pay rise for teachers, and more time for teachers to teach.

Ahead of this month's budget, the poll also shows that 89 per cent of people think more money should be allocated to fixing problems in education compared to other issues.

NZEI Te Riu Roa vice president Liam Rutherford says teachers know they're supported by parents, but the results of the poll send a clear message to the government.

"New Zealanders from all walks of life want to see an investment in education. They want to know children are getting the best education they can get and they want teachers to know they're valued.

“This poll shows the public is with us. They want a well-supported, well-resourced and trusted teaching profession in all our schools and communities - just as much as we do."

Related Education Articles View Career Hub World's shortest IQ test - and most people fail it Do not underestimate the bat and ball question. Photo / Getty Images The world’s shortest IQ ... Read More Extra teacher training money great - but not enough The union is disappointed more money isn't being given to preschool teacher training. Photo / 123RF Increased ... Read More

PPTA Vice President Melanie Webber says students need teachers who have the time, experience and energy to bring out the best in them.

“Jacinda Ardern has fantastic aspirations for Kiwi kids, but she doesn't seem willing to make changes in education that would benefit every child now and into the future.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa primary teacher and principal members and PPTA secondary teacher members are voting this week on whether to take joint strike action on May 29. PPTA members are voting online and NZEI Te Riu Roa members are voting at a series of paid union meetings. The outcome of the ballots will be announced early next week.

Key findings from the poll:

89 per cent believe there is a shortage of primary teachers and 88 per cent agree this is the case for secondary teachers.

83 per cent say primary and secondary teachers should get a pay rise.

76 per cent agree primary school class sizes should be reduced; 73 per cent agree this is the case for secondary schools.

79 per cent say teachers need more time for planning, preparation and assessment

78 per cent say secondary teachers are bogged down in administration and this is getting in the way of them teaching; 80 per cent agree this is the case for primary teachers

About 1000 people were surveyed in mid April.